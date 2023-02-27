Thursday Briefing with Todd Nelson

By Summer Jewell
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 8:53 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s almost spring, which means it’s time to start getting to work on those projects around the house.

Todd Nelson with Old Colony Company stopped by First Look at Four to tell us how you can get some renovation tips.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miner killed in incident at West Virginia coal mine
One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Boone County, West Virginia.
One dead in two-vehicle crash
When Amber Clark found out her packages had been stolen, she decided to hunt them down herself.
Porch pirate victim finds stolen packages
Vigil held for shooting victim
Vigil held for Charleston shooting victim
'Appalachian Forager' making Tik Tok.
Lawrence County native ‘Appalachian Forager’ talks Tik Tok fame

Latest News

Heart Disease Awareness with Pikeville Medical Center
Heart disease awareness with Pikeville Medical Center
Toddrick Arnold
Man charged after sexual assault in Huntington alley
First Warning Forecast
First Warning Forecast
Brandon Butcher delivers the First Warning Forecast for Monday, February 27th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast