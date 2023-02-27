Volunteers assist in flood clean-up

Volunteers help with flood clean-up
By Matt Lackritz
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 11:28 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Milton residents are experiencing a frustrating and exhausting feeling of déjà-vu as they work to clean up a mess left behind by a flood.

Team Rubicon, a nonprofit group, spent the last week helping those in the area.

“It’s primarily, what we call a muck out,” Paula Rebka, Incident Commander with Team Rubicon said. “We will remove carpeting tile and even drywall, if it’s wet.”

Mike Detterback said he’s grateful for the help after nearly a foot of water entered his home from the flooding.

“I’m like flabbergasted,” he said. “I’m overcome with it, that they’re coming here, and they’re getting all this work done.” It’s really a blessing because I’m here by myself and it’s a lot of work for one person.”

With around 20 volunteers from both in and out of state, Repka said they’ve assisted around 20 homes in the Milton area.

Sunday is Team Rubicon’s will be in the area. Clean up supplies ares available for people to pick up at the Milton Volunteer Fire Department.

Team Rubicon is a non-profit that helps communities facing all sorts of natural disasters across the country.

