Woman wanted after break-in and assault with car

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman is wanted after investigators say she rammed a side-by-side with a car after another woman tried to get her license plate number following a break-in at the victim’s property during the weekend.

The incident was reported Sunday in Cross Lanes after a driver left the scene of a crash in the 4800 block of Washington Street West, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators say a woman driving what appeared to be a silver Kia sedan with a temporary Ohio registration drove off toward Cross Lanes with heavy rear-end damage.

Deputies say the victim said the incident started earlier on Triple Oaks Drive after she received a cellphone alert from her surveillance camera that motion was detected at her home.

The woman said she rushed home after seeing a person in her driveway. She said she found a woman in her storage building that had been locked. The woman told the victim she was homeless and searching for driftwood, pleading with the victim not to call police and saying “she learned her lesson.”

The victim agreed to take the woman back to her car, which was supposedly parked near a church. She attempted to take a photo of the Kia sedan and its license plate. The suspect told the victim she was wasting her time, saying the car was stolen.

That’s when investigators say the suspect repeatedly rammed the side-by-side with the car, pinning it against the church with the victim still inside.

Investigators say the suspect was wearing blue jeans, a yellow reflective vest, a black hat, and a blonde wig. She was described as having a tattoo on her neck.

The black hat and blonde wig were left behind by the woman when she took off, so it is unknown what color hair she may have currently but her natural hairstyle is a short “buzzed” cut style.

The car is described as a silver sedan, possibly a Kia, with heavy rear-end damage. It had a paper temporary Ohio registration that was folded over -- making it illegible.

The victim escaped injury during the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office at 304-357-0169.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.