WWII veteran gets surprise birthday parade celebration

Emerson Pell served in the U.S. Navy as an Aviation Machinist Mate Third Class.
Emerson Pell served in the U.S. Navy as an Aviation Machinist Mate Third Class.(WHSV)
By Cora Dickey and Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV/Gray News) – World War II veterans are a rare sight these days, which is likely one of the reasons a community in Virginia felt it was so important to honor 98-year-old Emerson Pell.

Pell served in the U.S. Navy as an Aviation Machinist Mate Third Class.

He was surprised with a parade at his home in Augusta County by his family — featuring friends, the Jeep Club of Stuarts Draft, and the Swoope Volunteer Fire Department.

The birthday boy said he felt blessed throughout his life between a loving family, working in construction with his son, and war stories he remembers like it was yesterday.

One thing he cherishes most about his life is the 64-year marriage he had.

“The best blessing I had was meeting my wife when I did. Her people and my people too didn’t go for it, they didn’t like it. They said it wouldn’t work, but it did,” Pell said.

At 98 years old, Pell got his driver’s license renewed for five years. One thing he looks forward to this year is getting back behind the wheel of his truck.

Copyright 2023 WHSV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miner killed in incident at West Virginia coal mine
One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Boone County, West Virginia.
One dead in two-vehicle crash
When Amber Clark found out her packages had been stolen, she decided to hunt them down herself.
Porch pirate victim finds stolen packages
Vigil held for shooting victim
Vigil held for Charleston shooting victim
'Appalachian Forager' making Tik Tok.
Lawrence County native ‘Appalachian Forager’ talks Tik Tok fame

Latest News

The Supreme Court will hear arguments Tuesday around President Biden's federal student loan...
Student loan relief in SCOTUS spotlight
A family said they found their dog in an animal shelter just before she was adopted by a new...
Owners find missing dog in shelter right before new family adopts her
Hurricane Irma had disconnected an electrical line that powered only the facility’s air...
Judge upholds acquittal in 9 hurricane nursing home deaths
InvestigateTV - Season 2; Episode 13
InvestigateTV - Season 2; Episode 13
FLE - Scott Adams, creator of the comic strip Dilbert, poses for a portrait with the Dilbert...
‘Dilbert’ creator loses comics distributor over racist remarks