3 arrested in connection with stolen property ring
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 10:41 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Three people were arrested in connection with a stolen property ring, the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force announced Monday.
Investigators say deputies with the Athens County Sheriff’s Office were led to a home along Roy Avenue in The Plains.
In addition to stolen property, investigators turned up methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Those arrested and their charges are:
- Chaz-Michael E. Jones, 31, of The Plains; receiving stolen property
- Crystal J. McCoy, 34, of Athens; receiving stolen property
- Douglas C. Stobart, 33, of Glouster; parole violation
