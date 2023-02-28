3 arrested in connection with stolen property ring

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Three people were arrested in connection with a stolen property ring, the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force announced Monday.

Investigators say deputies with the Athens County Sheriff’s Office were led to a home along Roy Avenue in The Plains.

In addition to stolen property, investigators turned up methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Those arrested and their charges are:

- Chaz-Michael E. Jones, 31, of The Plains; receiving stolen property

- Crystal J. McCoy, 34, of Athens; receiving stolen property

- Douglas C. Stobart, 33, of Glouster; parole violation

