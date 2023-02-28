Dish Network says extended outage caused by cybersecurity breach

Dish
Dish(Dish)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Dish Network said an extended outage that has bedeviled the company since last week was caused by hacking, it said in a statement to media.

The outage affected television services, customer service sites, and even the ability of customers to pay their bills.

The disruption hit Thursday, the same day that Dish was set to release its quarterly earnings statement, PCMag said, and also affects Boost Mobile, a prepaid cellphone service.

Dish said customer service and internal communications remain affected by the breach, as “certain data was extracted,” CNBC reported.

On Downdetector, users complained that television services are still affected and expressed disappointment about having been left in the dark by the company since the outage happened.

Dish Answers, Dish Network’s customer service Twitter page, responded to customers who tweeted about service problems individually with variations of the message: “An internal systems issue is impacting some of our customer service operations. We’re sorry for the inconvenience. We’ll be able to help you out as soon as our systems are back up.”

A notice to customers appears on the company’s page, saying “We are experiencing a system issue that our teams are working hard to resolve.”

Employees of Dish told The Verge confidentially that remote workers haven’t even been able to log in.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado watch, wind advisories in effect as strong storms pass through region
Toddrick Arnold
Man charged after sexual assault in Huntington alley
Keith Wood
Judge recuses self in case against former sheriff
Blankenship was charged with malicious assault and wanton endangerment in Wayne County.
Police | Argument over money ends in shooting; man arrested
Animal cruelty investigation underway in Kanawha County
Dog, 2 puppies found dead inside trailer; owner could face charges

Latest News

Jonathan Roumie talks 'Jesus Revolution'
Jonathan Roumie talks ‘Jesus Revolution’
YWCA Women of Achievement
YWCA Women of Achievement
4th Annual Bridges Out of Addiction
4th Annual Bridges Out of Addiction
The Biden administration says 26 million people have applied and 16 million have been approved...
Supreme Court weighs Biden student loan plan worth billions
Julie Su, of Calif., speaks during a hearing of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and...
Biden to nominate Julie Su as next US labor secretary