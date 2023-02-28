EKY high school receives $46,000 in instruments for band program

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Magoffin County High School band program is just one of countless music programs across the Commonwealth that is doing what it can to make ends meet.

“Oh, this program was absolutely lacking,” said the high school’s band director, Austin Pence. “When I got here, it was very, very under-funded and we had almost nothing in the way of resources.”

But a recent grant is helping the Magoffin County High School band to change its tune.

“We’re tickled to death with how far we’ve come in our music program and we’re tickled to receive this grant,” said Magoffin County High School principal Brian Conley.

Through the Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation, the high school’s band program is receiving $46,000 worth of drums, flutes, tubas and the numerous other instruments the school desperately needed.

The Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation is a California-based non-profit dedicated to donating instruments to under funded music programs across the nation.

“There have been multiple students that can actually play in band now that couldn’t before because we didn’t have instruments for them,” said Pence. “Now that we can do that, we have had multiple students, probably five to ten students that were able to join band this year, just because they now have instruments.”

Those with the school said this grant is setting the bar for the future of the band and its students.

“A donation like this probably saves more students than we’ll ever know in terms of whether or not they go down the road and want to pursue music in our school,” said Conley.

Some of the other Eastern Kentucky and Southeast Kentucky schools who were awarded this school year include Paintsville Independent Schools, Phelps High School, Valley Elementary School and Science Hill Independent School.

