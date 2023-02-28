February passes the warm baton to March

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -We are about to complete one of the warmest Februarys on record. In Huntington it is nip and tuck but odds favor the number 1 warmest February which would top 1932 by a whisker. Charleston it looks like a Top 5 warmest February. Either way you slice it, our home heating bills will have saved us considerable cash when they arrive in March. Oddly some folks have actually air-conditioned their homes during the warm waves of February which would render their bills a bit pricier.

The heroine (or culprit) for the warmth has been a sprawling area of warm dry air that has held sway all winter across the Gulf of Mexico east into the Atlantic waters thru the Bermuda Triangle. This normally summertime weather feature has been unrelenting in pumping warm air northward. Here at home our climate has behave like Atlanta and Charlotte. While there are signs of a chillier and perhaps snowier March, let’s face it we have witnessed virtually no snow this winter so it will only take a mere 3 inch snowfall to more than double our winter accumulation.

Tonight, clear skies will send temperatures down into the 30s pre-dawn before a stiff breeze arrives and readings jump into the 40s for the morning school bell. Wednesday another near record day is on tap as sunshine and gusty southwest winds propel highs to the mid-70s.Wednesday night a few gusty squalls with rain and thunder will pass. On Thursday a shower risk will longer but the main theme is another mild winter day with highs in the 60s.

Friday will feature waves of showers and thunder squalls followed by a chillier weekend ahead. Both Saturday and Sunday will start out in the 30s and then see enough sun for highs to make 50, barely!

So March comes in a like a lion on Wednesday paving the way for a lion-like comeback later on if the wives tale holds true!

