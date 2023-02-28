First responders on scene of shooting in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies and emergency crews are on the scene of a shooting, dispatchers confirmed Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened along Cousin Drive in the West Side community of Saint Albans.

One person was taken to the hospital from the scene.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for a possible suspect.

The sheriff’s office says a K9 officer was assisting in the search.

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

