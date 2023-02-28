Floyd County mass shooter dead by suicide

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) – The man accused of killing three officers and a police K-9 during an ambush-style shooting has died in prison, Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt confirms Tuesday morning.

Lance Storz, 49, of Allen, Kentucky, was being held at the Pike County Detention Center at the time of his death, Sheriff Hunt reports.

Storz was accused of killing three officers, killing a police K-9, and injuring four others during a shooting Thursday, June 30 along Main Street near the intersection of Railroad Street in Allen, Kentucky.

“It’s a cowardly way out by a coward in every sense of the word.”

Days leading up to the shootout, Storz was accused of holding a woman hostage inside his home.

Law enforcement was attempting to serve an Emergency Protection Order and arrest Storz for fourth degree physical assault when the first fatal shots rang out.

Deputy William Petry with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department, Capt. Ralph Frasure with the Prestonsburg Police Department and Prestonsburg Police Officer Jacob R. Chaffins all died in the barrage of gunfire that has been described by officials as a ‘war zone.’

Storz was facing murder charges in connection with the shooting deaths of Deputy Petry, Capt. Frasure, and Officer Chaffins.

All three heroes were laid to rest in Prestonsburg, Kentucky.

Lance Storz, 49, of Allen, was indicted on three counts of murder, six counts of attempted murder, two counts of assault, first degree, seven counts of wanton endangerment, first degree, assault on a service animal, first degree, and assault in the fourth degree, fourth offense domestic violence.

