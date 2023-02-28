Man accused in burglary spree arrested

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man accused of burglarizing ten different locations was taken into custody with the help of a K-9 officer, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office reports deputies began chasing Chad Lewis Casto, of Ripley, after he was caught by a property owner breaking into a camping RV.

When confronted by the owner, deputies say Casto took off, carrying stolen items.

When deputies located Casto in the neighborhood, the sheriff’s office reported he ignored orders from deputies and continued to run until a K-9 officer was deployed.

Investigators say Casto is accused of burglarizing ten different locations over the weekend.

Casto was taken to the South-Central Regional Jail after receiving medical care.

