Man faces dozens of child sex abuse charges

By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 9:16 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man from Portsmouth faces dozens of counts of child sex abuse charges but is not currently in custody, according to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Department.

Nathaniel Fodge, who’s in his mid- to late 30s, was indicted Friday on 54 counts of sexual battery and 54 counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

According to the Scioto County Prosecutor’s office, the indictment is a superseding indictment arising from the original charges as the investigation and prosecution progressed towards trial.

Fodge had been taken into custody in connection with the case in March of 2022, according to the sheriff’s office.

However, they say Fodge is not currently in custody, and anyone who knows his location is asked to contact law enforcement.

