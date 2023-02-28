Man wanted in connection with abduction, police chase

Brown is facing charges of abduction, domestic violence, aggravated menacing, assault, and...
Brown is facing charges of abduction, domestic violence, aggravated menacing, assault, and burglary.
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:52 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – Deputies are searching for a man accused in an abduction and a high-speed chase.

According to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to State Route 220 and River Road around 10 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26 after reports of a possible abduction with the use of a firearm.

When deputies spotted a vehicle matching the description given by witnesses, they attempted a traffic stop, but the driver took off.

A high-speed chase ensued, but officials say the driver, later identified as Timothy Joe Brown, 34, of Waverly, Ohio, was never caught.

According to the Pike County Sheriff, the victim that was once inside the vehicle, was found walking along Rapp Montgomery Road.

Deputies say Brown, who is still at-large, is described as 6′6, around 300 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Brown has a tattoo on his upper left arm and a tattoo of a confederate flag and a skull on his right arm.

The sheriff’s office reports Brown has outstanding warrants through the Adult Parole Authority and is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Brown is facing charges of abduction, domestic violence, aggravated menacing, assault, and burglary.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pike County Sheriff’s Office at 740-947-2111 ext. 1 or the Southern Ohio Major Crimes Task Force tip line at 740-354-5656.

