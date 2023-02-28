Parent volunteer charged in alleged relationship with a minor

Parent volunteer charged in alleged relationship with a minor
By Dustin Weekley
Feb. 27, 2023
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A parent volunteer at a Wayne County middle school is being charged after accusations that she had relations with a minor.

Lindsay Coyan was arrested Friday. West Virginia State Police tell us Coyan was a parent volunteer at Ceredo-Kenova Middle School.

She’s been charged with solicitation of a minor, sexual assault, and sexual abuse.

Coyan is being held at Western Regional Jail on a $128,000 bond.

