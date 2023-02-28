Tractor-trailer crash closes I-64 East

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Interstate 64 East is closed Tuesday afternoon near the Huntington 29th Street exit after a tractor-trailer jackknifed, Cabell County 911 dispatchers say.

Diesel fuel has spilled onto the roadway, dispatchers said. All eastbound lanes are closed in that area.

The incident was reported just after 4 p.m.

There are no reports of injuries now.

Crews from the Barboursville police and fire departments are on the scene, as well as Cabell County Emergency Medical Services personnel.

There is no estimated time when the lanes will reopen. Heavy congestion is reported in that area of I-64 East.

Traffic is backed up on I-64 East after a tractor-trailer jackknifed near the 29th Street exit. (WSAZ/Brandon Butcher)

