Woman arrested and charged after alleged relations with minor

A woman from Kenova has been arrested and charged after police say she had alleged relations with a minor.
By Alex Jackson
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman from Kenova has been arrested and charged after police say she had alleged relations with a minor.

West Virginia State Police say Lindsay Coyan, 40, was charged with sexual abuse, sexual assault and solicitation of a minor. Troopers say Coyan was also a parent volunteer at Ceredo-Kenova Middle School.

Trooper Jonathon Johnson says the investigation will be thorough.

“There’s multiple steps with the investigation you have to follow through with, so its a lengthy process,” Johnson said. Johnson also says he has also been in contact with the school district, and will continue working closely with them.

Coyan is in custody in the Western Regional Jail on $128,000 bond.

For previous coverage, click here.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado watch, wind advisories in effect as strong storms pass through region
Keith Wood
Judge recuses self in case against former sheriff
Toddrick Arnold
Man charged after sexual assault in Huntington alley
Parent volunteer charged in alleged relationship with a minor
Parent volunteer charged in alleged relationship with a minor
Blankenship was charged with malicious assault and wanton endangerment in Wayne County.
Police | Argument over money ends in shooting; man arrested

Latest News

Arrested trooper's attorney speaks out
Arrested WVSP trooper’s attorney speaks out
Arrested trooper's attorney speaks out
Arrested trooper's attorney speaks out
Woman charged after alleged relations with minor
Woman charged after alleged relations with minor
March comes in like a Lamb
First warning forecast