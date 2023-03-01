2023 Charleston Sternwheel Regatta headliners announced

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Get ready to get ‘low’ and ‘get down on it’ at the 2023 Charleston Sternwheel Regatta.

Wednesday, Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin and the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta Commission announced the headline performers for the 2023 Charleston Sternwheel Regatta, including Flo Rida and Kool & the Gang.

The entertainment lineup for the 2023 event includes the following:

Friday, June 30

Saturday, July 1

Sunday, July 2

Monday, July 3

“Last year, I remember looking down the Boulevard at the crowd on the very first day, at the very first concert – energy and excitement filling the evening air. We are thrilled to, again, announce a diverse lineup of headline performers for the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta,” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “We appreciate the hard work that went into securing this year’s robust entertainment lineup, and the generous support we’ve received from our community – including Encova Insurance and the Kanawha County Commission.”

“The Board of the Regatta set a goal of attracting more people to the 2023 Regatta and this line up of national musical acts—with support of our sponsors—delivered! So, save the date, Charleston.”

The announcement was made at the Encova Insurance offices at 400 Quarrier Street. Officials say Encova Insurance is the title sponsor.

