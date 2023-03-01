Chickpea chili

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

1/2 lb. Ground beef

1 can chickpeas drained

1 28 oz. Can crushed tomatoes

1/2 red onion chopped

1 quart mushrooms

Garlic and onion powder to taste

Chili powder

1 avocado sliced

Cilantro

Cheddar cheese

Sauté the onion and mushrooms with the hamburger, season with garlic and onion and a couple shakes of chili powder. Add the chickpeas and tomatoes. Bring to boil. Serve with avocado, cheese and cilantro.

