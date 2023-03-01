Chickpea chili
1/2 lb. Ground beef
1 can chickpeas drained
1 28 oz. Can crushed tomatoes
1/2 red onion chopped
1 quart mushrooms
Garlic and onion powder to taste
Chili powder
1 avocado sliced
Cilantro
Cheddar cheese
Sauté the onion and mushrooms with the hamburger, season with garlic and onion and a couple shakes of chili powder. Add the chickpeas and tomatoes. Bring to boil. Serve with avocado, cheese and cilantro.
