Chickpea chili

You can get the full recipe on WSAZ.com.
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

1/2 lb. Ground beef

1 can chickpeas drained

1 28 oz. Can crushed tomatoes

1/2 red onion chopped

1 quart mushrooms

Garlic and onion powder to taste

Chili powder

1 avocado sliced

Cilantro

Cheddar cheese

Sauté the onion and mushrooms with the hamburger, season with garlic and onion and a couple shakes of chili powder. Add the chickpeas and tomatoes. Bring to boil. Serve with avocado, cheese and cilantro.

