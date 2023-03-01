Chris Miller gets ready to enter the ring for ‘Rough N Rowdy’ in Charleston this weekend
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 8:39 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Chris Miller, president of Dutch Miller Automotive Group, is stepping back into the ring for ‘Rough N Rowdy’ this weekend.
He stopped by First Look at Four to talk about his boxing career and how he’s preparing for the big match.
This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.
Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.