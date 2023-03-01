Crews extinguish brush fire

Crews fight brush fire
Crews fight brush fire(Wikipedia)
By Martina Bills
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews were on the scene Wednesday afternoon of a brush fire in the Sissonville area, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

The fire was reported around 4 p.m. in the area of Rich Fork Road. About two acres were involved

Crews from the Sissonville Volunteer Fire Department and the West Virginia Division of Forestry responded to the scene.

A Division of Forestry official said the fire, which was brought under control within minutes, was caused by someone burning.

