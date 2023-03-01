Crews fight house fire in southern W.Va.

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are on the scene Wednesday afternoon of a house fire in Williamson, Mingo County 911 dispatchers say.

The incident was reported around 2:15 p.m. in the 200 block of Mulberry Street.

No injuries have been reported.

Crews from the Williamson and Chattaroy volunteer fire departments are on the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.