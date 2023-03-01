Crews fight house fire in southern W.Va.

Crews are on the scene Wednesday afternoon of a house fire in Williamson, West Virginia (courtesy of Wes Wilson).
By Martina Bills
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are on the scene Wednesday afternoon of a house fire in Williamson, Mingo County 911 dispatchers say.

The incident was reported around 2:15 p.m. in the 200 block of Mulberry Street.

No injuries have been reported.

Crews from the Williamson and Chattaroy volunteer fire departments are on the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storz faced multiple charges, including one count of murder of a police officer, one count of...
Man charged in Floyd Co. deadly police ambush dead by suicide
Tractor-trailer crash closes I-64 East
I-64 East reopen after tractor-trailer crash
Parent volunteer charged in alleged relationship with a minor
Parent volunteer charged in alleged relationship with a minor
The incident happened along Cousin Drive in the West Side community of Saint Albans.
Man injured in Kanawha County shooting
Drug causing concern for city officials
City officials see increase in ‘zombie drug’

Latest News

Crews fight house fire in southern W.Va.
Crews fight house fire in southern W.Va.
Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announces that Jose Miguel Myers, age 25, of Charleston,...
Grand jury finds evidence of man trafficking fentanyl
Crews fight brush fire
Crews extinguish brush fire
2023 Charleston Sternwheel Regatta headliners announced