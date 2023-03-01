Downtown bridge project expected to cause traffic delays

Downtown bridge project expected to cause traffic delays
Downtown bridge project expected to cause traffic delays
By Eric Fossell
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:23 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - We have a traffic alert for drivers who use the downtown Huntington bridge that crosses into Chesapeake, Ohio.

Starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, the slow lanes heading north and south on the 6th Street Bridge, also known as the Robert C. Byrd Bridge, will be closed, according to the West Virginia Department of Transportation.

That is so crews can start installing containment tarping for the Robert C. Byrd Bridge Clean and Paint Project.

Crews will start work on the actual project at 7 a.m. Saturday, March 4.

“When the containment is complete, there will be 14′6″ of overhead clearance for traffic on the bridge. Veterans Memorial Boulevard in Huntington will have a 14′6″ clearance, and 10′ clearance on Second Avenue in Chesapeake Ohio,” a WVDOT news release states.

Drivers should expect delays and take alternate routes if possible.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storz faced multiple charges, including one count of murder of a police officer, one count of...
Man charged in Floyd Co. deadly police ambush dead by suicide
Tornado watch, wind advisories in effect as strong storms pass through region
Parent volunteer charged in alleged relationship with a minor
Parent volunteer charged in alleged relationship with a minor
Keith Wood
Judge recuses self in case against former sheriff
Man faces dozens of child sex abuse charges
Man faces dozens of child sex abuse charges

Latest News

Residents who've had floodwater get into their homes multiple times are being told relief is on...
Milton floodwall project receiving $190.7 million
W.Va. state auditor to run for governor
W.Va. state auditor to run for governor
Arrested trooper's attorney speaks out
Arrested WVSP trooper’s attorney speaks out
Arrested trooper's attorney speaks out
Arrested trooper's attorney speaks out