Downtown bridge project expected to cause traffic delays

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - We have a traffic alert for drivers who use the downtown Huntington bridge that crosses into Chesapeake, Ohio.

Starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, the slow lanes heading north and south on the 6th Street Bridge, also known as the Robert C. Byrd Bridge, will be closed, according to the West Virginia Department of Transportation.

That is so crews can start installing containment tarping for the Robert C. Byrd Bridge Clean and Paint Project.

Crews will start work on the actual project at 7 a.m. Saturday, March 4.

“When the containment is complete, there will be 14′6″ of overhead clearance for traffic on the bridge. Veterans Memorial Boulevard in Huntington will have a 14′6″ clearance, and 10′ clearance on Second Avenue in Chesapeake Ohio,” a WVDOT news release states.

Drivers should expect delays and take alternate routes if possible.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.