Grand jury finds evidence of man trafficking fentanyl

Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announces that Jose Miguel Myers, age 25, of Charleston,...
Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announces that Jose Miguel Myers, age 25, of Charleston, West Virginia, was convicted by a Gallia County jury yesterday, February 28, 2023.(Jason D. Holdren, Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- Following a one-day jury trial, guilty verdicts were returned in the case against a man described as a Charleston to Columbus drug trafficker by the Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney.

Jose Miguel Myers, age 25, of Charleston, West Virginia, was convicted Tuesday for possession of a fentanyl related compound and trafficking in a fentanyl related compound, both felonies of the second degree.

After deliberating for only 13 minutes, the Gallia County jury returned guilty verdicts on both counts.

Myers faces a maximum indeterminate sentence range of 8 to 12 years in prison.

According to Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren, the State will be seeking the maximum sentence.

Myers is scheduled to be sentenced in the Gallia County Common Pleas Court by Judge Margaret Evans on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at 8:30 a.m.

For previous coverage >>> CLICK HERE.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storz faced multiple charges, including one count of murder of a police officer, one count of...
Man charged in Floyd Co. deadly police ambush dead by suicide
Tractor-trailer crash closes I-64 East
I-64 East reopen after tractor-trailer crash
Parent volunteer charged in alleged relationship with a minor
Parent volunteer charged in alleged relationship with a minor
The incident happened along Cousin Drive in the West Side community of Saint Albans.
Man injured in Kanawha County shooting
Drug causing concern for city officials
City officials see increase in ‘zombie drug’

Latest News

Crews fight house fire in southern W.Va.
Crews fight house fire in southern W.Va.
Crews fight house fire in southern W.Va.
Crews fight house fire in southern W.Va.
Crews fight brush fire
Crews extinguish brush fire
2023 Charleston Sternwheel Regatta headliners announced