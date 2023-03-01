Grand jury finds evidence of man trafficking fentanyl

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- Following a one-day jury trial, guilty verdicts were returned in the case against a man described as a Charleston to Columbus drug trafficker by the Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney.

Jose Miguel Myers, age 25, of Charleston, West Virginia, was convicted Tuesday for possession of a fentanyl related compound and trafficking in a fentanyl related compound, both felonies of the second degree.

After deliberating for only 13 minutes, the Gallia County jury returned guilty verdicts on both counts.

Myers faces a maximum indeterminate sentence range of 8 to 12 years in prison.

According to Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren, the State will be seeking the maximum sentence.

Myers is scheduled to be sentenced in the Gallia County Common Pleas Court by Judge Margaret Evans on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at 8:30 a.m.

For previous coverage >>> CLICK HERE.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.