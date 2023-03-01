KFC is bringing back the Double Down sandwich for the first time in nearly a decade

For the first time in nearly a decade, Kentucky Fried Chicken® is bringing back a menu item...
For the first time in nearly a decade, Kentucky Fried Chicken® is bringing back a menu item with a cult following like none other, the KFC Double Down Sandwich – at participating restaurants nationwide Monday, for only four weeks!(Hand-out | Kentucky Fried Chicken)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 2:08 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Kentucky Fried Chicken is bringing back a fan favorite for the first time in nearly a decade.

KFC announced Wednesday that the Double Down Sandwich will be back for four weeks only, starting on Monday.

The sandwich replaces a traditional bun with two of KFC’s Extra Crispy chicken filets. The sandwich is filled with two slices of cheese, two pieces of crispy, hickory-smoked bacon, with either the Colonel’s real mayo or spicy sauce.

KFC originally debuted the Double Down in 2010 and briefly sold it again in April 2014.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storz faced multiple charges, including one count of murder of a police officer, one count of...
Man charged in Floyd Co. deadly police ambush dead by suicide
Tractor-trailer crash closes I-64 East
I-64 East reopen after tractor-trailer crash
Parent volunteer charged in alleged relationship with a minor
Parent volunteer charged in alleged relationship with a minor
The incident happened along Cousin Drive in the West Side community of Saint Albans.
Man injured in Kanawha County shooting
Drug causing concern for city officials
City officials see increase in ‘zombie drug’

Latest News

The workplace and your mental health
The workplace and your mental health
OVP Foundation for healthier communities
OVP Foundation for healthier communities
MU Spring Dance Concert 'Collage'
MU Spring Dance Concert ‘Collage’
The TikTok startup page is displayed on an iPhone in Ottawa, Ontario, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023.
TikTok sets new default time limits for minors
Favorite makeup products from an expert
Favorite makeup products from an expert