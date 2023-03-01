Midair flights enjoy northern lights sights

Take a Look at This: The northern lights were in rare form. (CNN, AIRBALTIC, ROSS STICKA, GRASSHOLME OBSERVATORY, GETTY, @UNKNOWNDAZZA)
By CNN Newsource staff and Jeremy Roth, TALAT
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 12:39 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A spectacular atmospheric phenomenon that must be seen to be believed resulted in a rare and welcomed midair flight diversion.

The northern lights were in rare, remarkable form recently, and the cascading colors were enjoyed by folks all over the planet - and beyond.

Astronaut Josh Cassada shared on Twitter a stunner of a shot from the International Space Station with a caption that read, “Absolutely unreal.”

In Alaska, glimpses of phenomena produced by electromagnetic waves during geomagnetic storms are less rare, but certainly no less breathtaking.

In the UK, the Grassholme Observatory shared a timelapse video of the aurora borealis rolling across the sky, an event the observatory says is only visible a few times a year.

An Air Baltic flight was treated to a vivid view high above the Baltic Sea, and they weren’t the only flight to sight the lights. Images from at least two passenger flights went viral after the pilots made unscheduled midair loops to give folks on board plenty of chances to take in and take pics of the amazing views.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storz faced multiple charges, including one count of murder of a police officer, one count of...
Man charged in Floyd Co. deadly police ambush dead by suicide
Tractor-trailer crash closes I-64 East
I-64 East reopen after tractor-trailer crash
Parent volunteer charged in alleged relationship with a minor
Parent volunteer charged in alleged relationship with a minor
The incident happened along Cousin Drive in the West Side community of Saint Albans.
Man injured in Kanawha County shooting
Drug causing concern for city officials
City officials see increase in ‘zombie drug’

Latest News

FILE - Workers continue to clean up remaining tank cars, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in East...
Ohio senators ready rail safety bill after fiery crash
FILE - A woman walks by a building destroyed by a Russian strike in Kupiansk, Ukraine, Monday,...
Ukraine official: Forces may pull out of key eastern city
Angie Gourirand, left, and Cindy Maner, whose cars are buried in the snow, carry their...
To the rooftops: Staggering snowfall in California mountains
FILE - Tourists ride classic convertible cars on the Malecon beside the United States Embassy...
Intelligence agencies say they can’t link adversaries to ‘Havana syndrome’
President Joe Biden arrives on the South Lawn of the White House after spending the weekend at...
Biden helps mark Department of Homeland Security’s 20th anniversary