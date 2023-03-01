Hal Greer Blvd. reopens after accident

(Credit: MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:30 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Hal Greer Blvd. has reopened following an accident Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just before 10 a.m. where Hal Greer Blvd. and 16th Street meet near Washington Blvd., officials say.

The Huntington Police Department and Cabell EMS crews are on scene.

At least one person was taken to the hospital.

Dispatchers say the road closure is expected to last awhile.

Further information has not been released.

