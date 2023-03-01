Hal Greer Blvd. reopens after accident

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Hal Greer Blvd. has reopened following an accident Wednesday morning.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An accident involving at least two vehicles has closed a section of Hal Greer Blvd. Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just before 10 a.m. where Hal Greer Blvd. and 16th Street meet near Washington Blvd., officials say.

The Huntington Police Department and Cabell EMS crews are on scene.

At least one person was taken to the hospital.

Dispatchers say the road closure is expected to last awhile.

Further information has not been released.

