Rand resident dealing with sewage in basement amid rain

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For years, WSAZ has covered how heavy rain backs water up into homes in Rand, but this time there’s a new problem -- that water is now accompanied by raw sewage.

A viewer showed us the issue after heavy rain on Feb. 17.

As John Smith watched the rainfall from his garage on Monday afternoon in Rand, he knew he would be facing a problem he has had countless times in the last 50 years.

“If you had a big rain, we’ve had problems and I’ve been fighting them dealing with them ever since [I lived here].”

While Monday marked Smith’s usual storm preparation measures, he spent time worrying about a different problem that came up in his basement during the Feb. 17 rain -- raw sewage.

“You might have got through the two doors without stepping in [sewage] but that’s about the best you were going to do,” he said looking around his basement,” Smith said. “[Malden Public Service District] had some professionals come in here and clean it up last week.”

Smith said though a team from Malden PSD helped him deal with the aftermath of the storm that day, he said he was told nothing could be done long term.

He said he was disappointed but not surprised with the outcome.

“There’s nothing that hadn’t happened over and over again, and I’ve been to just about everybody that I thought could help me,” Smith said.

WSAZ headed out to the PSD’s office Monday to see if they were working on a more permanent fix for the situation so raw sewage does not come up in Smith’s basement again.

No one who works at the office wanted to go on camera but said the problem is out of their hands because Smith’s specific issue is a storm sewer infrastructure issue, not a sanitation issue, which the worker said is Malden’s responsibility.

The worker told WSAZ the issue needs to be dealt with by the West Virginia Division of Highways citing a major storm sewage infrastructure project in the works by the DOH.

The roughly $12 million project had been announced in October just before a series of town halls about the project.

That project, according to the DOH, aims to reduce the impact of flooding when it rains in the community.

In October, the DOH said Environmental Clearances for the project should be given by the end of February 2023.

WSAZ reached out to DOH Monday to see if those clearances had been issued and if construction on the project is still set to start next spring.

Jason Foster, Chief Engineer of Development at DOH, said in a statement:

Additional archeological surveys and surveys of endangered mussels found in the area are necessary before environmental clearance would be granted; we are working through those issues. We are working towards next spring as the starting date for on-the-ground work, which comes after environmental and right-of-way work. We set those target dates, and share them with the public for planning purposes, but there is still much work to be done between now and then to meet them. There are no updates to the schedule at this time. Design plans from the consultant to WVDOH are expected this summer and the project will be bid out following that. We announce those bids by press release routinely. The sewer system in Rand will likely have areas replaced as a result of the project when they lie close to the new stormwater system covered in the project; our current estimate is 2,000 feet of pipe.

WSAZ’s Kimberly Donahue also asked the DOH to comment on who is responsible to fix a resident’s sewage issues. They did not respond to that question.

WSAZ also reached out to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection – to see if those agencies were aware of the situation – and what was being done on their end.

The Health Department and the DEP say they have had staff in Rand – investigating the sewage situation.

We asked what their findings were, and a spokesperson for both agencies said the DEP will be releasing a report once their investigation is complete.

Back in 2016, WSAZ reported that Malden PSD was given more than $18 million by the United States Department of Agriculture to upgrade their plant – after neighbors reported sewage back-up issues.

We were told by the DEP that those upgrades were made. We asked if the issues in 2016 were similar to those faced by residents now. The spokesperson told us:

Malden PSD’s wastewater collection system serves the Rand area, so it will be part of WVDEP’s ongoing investigation of sewer issues in that area.

Back in Rand, John Smith said he continues to worry about what else may get damaged in his home before there’s a permanent solution in there.

He said he’s already lost two electronic scooters he used to get around and estimates he’s lost around $70,000 in belongings through the years from all the rain damage.

Smith said he doesn’t care who is supposed to be in charge of helping stop the drainage issues; he just wants the waste gone.

“Nobody in America should have to live like this. We’re not a third-world country,” he said. “I’m certain that something can be done. I just haven’t been able to reach the people yet with the authority or that are willing to do it.”

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.