Thursday weather not shabby, but no Wednesday repeat

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -After one of the warmest Februarys on record, March seemed to tug on the coattails of February by opening with a near 80 degree high area-wide on Wednesday. The highs of 79 Charleston and 80 Huntington broke records set back in 1976. This abnormal warmth spells an early start to the growing season with the caveat that so far it looks like the ornamental and fruit trees will be the most susceptible to spring freezes should they bud prematurely. Lawns are greening and spring flowers are sprouting both of which will be hardy enough to tolerate cold weather to come.

Tonight, temperatures will fall through the 70s into the 60s before late night rain and rumbles pass. That’s when lows will fall into the 50s. Oddly, those showers will be gone by dawn, though a leftover sprinkle or light shower could linger thru 8AM Thursday in the Coalfields. The day will start cooler with a north breeze and cloud cover. Those clouds will thin for a small amount of daytime warming as temperatures struggle to get back into the 60s.

Friday will see a few rounds of rowdy squalls with briefly heavy rains, strong winds and warm thermals. While street flooding can occur, stream flooding is more likely to occur in western and central Ky and western and central Ohio. Friday will also see strong winds blow so some power hits and cable TV flickers are likely in spots.

The weather will settle down for the weekend as chillier north winds blow drier air our way. Daytime highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s will be seasonable.

So March is off and running on a very warm note with weather patterns suggesting a change to colder weather is likely for much of the month.

