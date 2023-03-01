Westbound lanes of I-64 closed due to crash

KANAWHA COUNTY , W.Va. (WSAZ) - The westbound lanes of I-64 were shut down on Wednesday morning due to an accident near the Institute exit.

Dispatchers confirm the accident involved two vehicles.

The fast and middle westbound lanes are closed.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, EMS, and members of the Institute Volunteer Fire Department.

Dispatchers say the crash call came in around 9:48 a.m.

