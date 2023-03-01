Westbound lanes of I-64 closed due to crash

The fast and middle westbound lanes are closed.
The fast and middle westbound lanes are closed.(WV 511)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY , W.Va. (WSAZ) - The westbound lanes of I-64 were shut down on Wednesday morning due to an accident near the Institute exit.

Dispatchers confirm the accident involved two vehicles.

The fast and middle westbound lanes are closed.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, EMS, and members of the Institute Volunteer Fire Department.

Dispatchers say the crash call came in around 9:48 a.m.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information\.

