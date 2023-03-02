2 injured during crash in I-64 work zone

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people, including a West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) dump truck driver, were injured following a crash in a work zone on I-63.

The accident on Wednesday happened near Dunbar.

Both the driver of the truck and the WVDOH employee in the dump truck were injured in the crash and taken to the hospital. The dump truck driver was treated and released, but the driver of the truck remains hospitalized with several broken bones and head trauma, officials reported Thursday.

“This verifies why we stress work zone safety,” said Randy Damron, work zone safety outreach coordinator for the WVDOH. “All highway crashes are avoidable, especially in work zones. Work zone crashes can be eliminated if people simply abide by the traffic laws.”

According to the DOH, in 2022, there were 800 crashes in West Virginia work zones, killing eight people and injuring 276.

