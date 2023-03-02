Airline to end service at CRW in May

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- An airline is ending services to West Virginia International Yeager Airport, airport officials announced Thursday morning.

CRW says it has been notified by Spirit Airlines it will stop services from Charleston (CRW) on May 4, 2023.

Airport officials say the airline will issue a notice of cancellation to any and all ticketed passengers who have already booked flights after May 4.

Customers can also contact Spirit Airlines directly by going to their website or calling 855-728-3555.

The airport says it will continue to pursue other air service providers to have flights to Orlando International Airport (MCO), Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR), and other additional routes to our region.

CRW officials say the Small Community Air Service Development (SCASD) Grant, which provided a minimum revenue guarantee, is what attracted Spirit Airlines to the region.

Airport officials say they are very thankful to Senator Joe Manchin, Senator Shelley Moore Capito, the congressional delegation, and the Kanawha County Commission for their assistance in attaining that grant.

This is a developing story.

