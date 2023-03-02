HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Go see The Aracoma Story, Incorporated’s most requested show, “Always…Patsy Cline.”

The friendship between Patsy and her #1 fan, Louise Seger, will make you laugh, cry, and just feel good.

The show features such timeless classics as “Crazy,” “Walkin’ After Midnight,” “Sweet Dreams,” and “I Fall To Pieces” played by a live band!

'Always... Patsy Cline' with The Aracoma Story (wsaz)

