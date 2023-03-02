‘Always... Patsy Cline’ with The Aracoma Story

You can watch the play at Chapmanville Regional High School.
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Go see The Aracoma Story, Incorporated’s most requested show, “Always…Patsy Cline.”

The friendship between Patsy and her #1 fan, Louise Seger, will make you laugh, cry, and just feel good.

The show features such timeless classics as “Crazy,” “Walkin’ After Midnight,” “Sweet Dreams,” and “I Fall To Pieces” played by a live band!

