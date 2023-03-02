Bill to ban child marriage passes West Virginia House

The regular session ends March 11.
The regular session ends March 11.(Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia House of Delegates passed a bill Wednesday that would prohibit minors from getting married.

The Republican-dominated House passed the bill 84-13, sending it to the state Senate. The regular session ends March 11.

Currently, children can marry as young as 16 in West Virginia with parental consent. Anyone younger than that also must get a judge’s waiver.

The bill would establish that 18 is the age of consent. It removes the ability of a minor to obtain consent through their parents, legal guardians, or by court petition. Existing legal marriages, including those done in other states, are unaffected.

According to the nonprofit group Unchained At Last, which seeks to end forced and child marriage, seven states have set the minimum age for marriage at 18, all since 2018.

From 2015 to 2019, there were marriages involving 259 girls and 52 boys under age 18 in West Virginia. A few of them had been married more than once, according to state health statistics.

Although recent figures are unavailable, according to the Pew Research Center, West Virginia had the highest rate of child marriages among the states in 2014, when its five-year average was 7.1 marriages for every 1,000 children ages 15 to 17.

Harrison County Republican Del. Keith Marple was the lone speaker against the bill Wednesday, saying that he was 18 when he was married. He predicted that teens who want to get married will seek a remedy out of state.

“The only thing it’s going to do is cause harm and trouble in young people’s lives,” Marple said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laney Hudson, 13, of Huntington, died Dec. 30, 2022
Prosecutor: Black box deemed ‘inconclusive’ in case of teen hit by off-duty deputy
Gallia County man killed in crash
The fast and middle westbound lanes are closed.
Westbound lanes of I-64 reopen
Drug causing concern for city officials
City officials see increase in ‘zombie drug’
2023 Charleston Sternwheel Regatta headliners announced

Latest News

Agnieszka K. Drelich-Smith
Sheriff releases name after body found in Mason County
Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month Symptoms, Screenings and Treatments
Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month: symptoms, screenings and treatments
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Thursday, March 2nd, 2023.
First Warning Forecast
Airport officials say the airline will issue a notice of cancellation to any and all ticketed...
Airline to end service at CRW in May