Cheerleaders go viral doing stunt to unwedge basketball

The Chapmanville Middle School cheerleaders recently competed in Martinsburg and won multiple first place awards against 18 other middle and high school teams.

The girls will be hosting a cheer camp June 14-16 at Chapmanville Middle School for ages 4-12.

For more information about the camp, you can email cms.tigers.cheer@gmail.com.

This camp will help pay expenses for next season such as uniforms, practice wear, competition fees, and gameday supplies.

