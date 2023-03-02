Cheerleaders go viral doing stunt to unwedge basketball

Mia Darby, Raegan Cobb, Ryleigh Vance, and Chloe Robinson on Studio 3.
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 1:46 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

The Chapmanville Middle School cheerleaders recently competed in Martinsburg and won multiple first place awards against 18 other middle and high school teams.

The girls will be hosting a cheer camp June 14-16 at Chapmanville Middle School for ages 4-12.

For more information about the camp, you can email cms.tigers.cheer@gmail.com.

This camp will help pay expenses for next season such as uniforms, practice wear, competition fees, and gameday supplies.

