Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month: symptoms, screenings and treatments

By Summer Jewell
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 8:36 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Colorectal cancer is the fourth leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the U.S., and it’s also one of the most preventable.

Marshall Health Oncologist Dr. Muhammed Jamil and Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center Nurse Navigator Carly Salyers stopped by First Look at Four to give information on symptoms, screenings and treatment options in our area.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laney Hudson, 13, of Huntington, died Dec. 30, 2022
Prosecutor: Black box deemed ‘inconclusive’ in case of teen hit by off-duty deputy
Gallia County man killed in crash
The fast and middle westbound lanes are closed.
Westbound lanes of I-64 reopen
Drug causing concern for city officials
City officials see increase in ‘zombie drug’
2023 Charleston Sternwheel Regatta headliners announced

Latest News

Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Thursday, March 2nd, 2023.
First Warning Forecast
Airport officials say the airline will issue a notice of cancellation to any and all ticketed...
Airline to end service at CRW in May
Brandon Butcher delivers the First Warning Forecast for Thursday, March 2nd, 2023.
First Warning Forecast
Tamer, cooler Thursday forecast
First Warning Forecast