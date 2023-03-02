Deadly crash reported in Logan County

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A person has died following an accident in Chapmanville on Thursday, the Logan County Sheriff confirmed.

The sheriff tells WSAZ.com the crash happened close to the Chapmanville exit on US 119.

The accident that happened around 10 a.m. involved two vehicles, officials say.

Law enforcement is working to notify next of kin.

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.