Deadly crash reported in Logan County

(MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A person has died following an accident in Chapmanville on Thursday, the Logan County Sheriff confirmed.

The sheriff tells WSAZ.com the crash happened close to the Chapmanville exit on US 119.

The accident that happened around 10 a.m. involved two vehicles, officials say.

Law enforcement is working to notify next of kin.

Further information has not been released.

