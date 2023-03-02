Fire department shares challenges responding to crashes in I-64 construction zone

Fire department shares I-64 Crash challenges
By Alex Jackson
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 7:02 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After yet another crash on Interstate 64 in the Cabell County construction zone, EMS crews are sharing the challenges they face responding to those crashes.

“It does cause a problem. It does take a little more time for emergency vehicles to navigate through all that heavy traffic,” Barboursville Fire Chief Andrew Frazier said.

We have reached out to the West Virginia Department of Highways about the I-64 widening project from the 29th Street exit to the bridge over the Guyandotte River, just west of the Merritts Creek exit (Exit 18), and a projected end date. They said the ground work began in December 2019, and the anticipated completion date is fall of 2024.

We also asked if that was the original completion date and, if not, what has caused delays. We are waiting on a response.

In the meantime, the Barboursville Fire Department said drivers need to be more cautious in the work zones.

“If people would just take their time, slow down to the 55 mile per hour limit, and pay attention ... There would be less incidents,” Chief Frazier said.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storz faced multiple charges, including one count of murder of a police officer, one count of...
Man charged in Floyd Co. deadly police ambush dead by suicide
Tractor-trailer crash closes I-64 East
I-64 East reopen after tractor-trailer crash
Parent volunteer charged in alleged relationship with a minor
Parent volunteer charged in alleged relationship with a minor
The incident happened along Cousin Drive in the West Side community of Saint Albans.
Man injured in Kanawha County shooting
Drug causing concern for city officials
City officials see increase in ‘zombie drug’

Latest News

City’s ‘Restaurant Week’ to help mental & physical health of first responders
City’s ‘Restaurant Week’ to help mental & physical health of first responders
Delegates revive debate over user fee
Delegates revive debate over user fee
Another crash on I-64 raises concern about traffic backups
Fire department shares challenges responding to I-64 crashes
Teenage death investigation
Teen death investigation underway more than two months later