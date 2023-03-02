Fire department shares challenges responding to crashes in I-64 construction zone

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After yet another crash on Interstate 64 in the Cabell County construction zone, EMS crews are sharing the challenges they face responding to those crashes.

“It does cause a problem. It does take a little more time for emergency vehicles to navigate through all that heavy traffic,” Barboursville Fire Chief Andrew Frazier said.

We have reached out to the West Virginia Department of Highways about the I-64 widening project from the 29th Street exit to the bridge over the Guyandotte River, just west of the Merritts Creek exit (Exit 18), and a projected end date. They said the ground work began in December 2019, and the anticipated completion date is fall of 2024.

We also asked if that was the original completion date and, if not, what has caused delays. We are waiting on a response.

In the meantime, the Barboursville Fire Department said drivers need to be more cautious in the work zones.

“If people would just take their time, slow down to the 55 mile per hour limit, and pay attention ... There would be less incidents,” Chief Frazier said.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.