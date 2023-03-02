2 taken to hospital after crash along MacCorkle Avenue

SAINT ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - MacCorkle Avenue reopened Thursday around 12:20 p.m. following a three-vehicle crash.

Two people were transported to the hospital after the accident that happened around 11:20, according to dispatchers.

Westbound lanes that were closed in the 600 blocked are now open to traffic.

