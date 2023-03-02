2 taken to hospital after crash along MacCorkle Avenue

(MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SAINT ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - MacCorkle Avenue reopened Thursday around 12:20 p.m. following a three-vehicle crash.

Two people were transported to the hospital after the accident that happened around 11:20, according to dispatchers.

Westbound lanes that were closed in the 600 blocked are now open to traffic.

SAINT ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency officials have blocked a portion of MacCorkle Ave. in Saint Albans after a three-vehicle crash.

Dispatchers confirm the westbound lanes are closed near the 600 block of MacCorkle Ave.

Saint Albans Police, firefighters and EMS crews are on scene.

Further information has not been released.

