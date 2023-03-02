Rand resident dealing with raw sewage in basement visited by KCHD

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - John Smith told WSAZ Monday about his frustration dealing with rain-related issues at his home in Rand that piqued on Feb. 17, when he found raw sewage coming up in his basement.

“It was horrendous. That’s the only way I could put it, and as the owner of the house it was quite discouraging,” Smith said Wednesday about the sewage.

Wednesday, state and local agencies including the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department (KCHD), the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection and the Environmental Protection Agency met at Malden Public Service District for a preliminary meeting about Smith’s issues and KCHD representatives met with him later in the day.

Stan Mills is the director of Environmental Health for the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. Wednesday marked his first time seeing the situation in Smith’s basement.

“These lines are 70, 80 years old. It just takes a lot of money to run or the Public Service District to maintain the sewer lines,” he said.

Mills said there is no easy solution to help residents like Smith.

“This is not, there’s not a simple ‘Let’s do a switch’ and it’s all gone and it will take that comprehensive system replacing all the storm drains and then any broken sewer lines that they find in that process,” he said. “You could come here and do something here, but it’s just going to move the problem somewhere else.”

Smith will turn 82 this spring, and while the Division of Highway’s project is on track to start construction next spring, he said after dealing with issues like this in his home for nearly 50 years, he says time is running out to get relief.

“For you to tell me something so far down the road is that it’s almost like, my granddaughter is three years old now. It’s almost like tell me, are you going to attend her high school graduation? Come on now,” he said. “It’s just, you don’t believe it is going to happen, whatever they plan to do, it’d be a miracle. If I’m here to even witness it, I need relief and remedy. Now I don’t need it five years from now; I need it right here, right now.”

Those living in Rand who are seeing raw sewage come up during a storm are encouraged to contact the Malden PSD or the Health Department.

