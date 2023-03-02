Sheriff releases name after body found in Mason County

Agnieszka K. Drelich-Smith
Agnieszka K. Drelich-Smith(Mason County Sheriff's Office)
By Martina Bills
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 10:38 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Investigators in Mason County, West Virginia have identified the woman whose body was found along the Kanawha River last month.

Investigators say the woman’s name is Agnieszka K. Drelich-Smith, of Beverly Hills, California.

On Feb. 22, 2023, Drelich-Smith’s body was found near the town of Leon’s boat dock. Investigators say she went missing on Dec. 12, 2022 in the New River Gorge bridge area after visiting family in Fayette County.

For previous coverage >>>CLICK HERE <<<

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laney Hudson, 13, of Huntington, died Dec. 30, 2022
Prosecutor: Black box deemed ‘inconclusive’ in case of teen hit by off-duty deputy
Gallia County man killed in crash
The fast and middle westbound lanes are closed.
Westbound lanes of I-64 reopen
Drug causing concern for city officials
City officials see increase in ‘zombie drug’
2023 Charleston Sternwheel Regatta headliners announced

Latest News

Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month Symptoms, Screenings and Treatments
Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month: symptoms, screenings and treatments
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Thursday, March 2nd, 2023.
First Warning Forecast
Airport officials say the airline will issue a notice of cancellation to any and all ticketed...
Airline to end service at CRW in May
Brandon Butcher delivers the First Warning Forecast for Thursday, March 2nd, 2023.
First Warning Forecast