Thieves caught on camera stealing money from school

By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Investigators are hoping tips from the public help them catch a couple thieves caught on camera targeting a school.

The Mingo County Sheriff’s Department says two people broke into Kermit PK-8 School around 2:30 Tuesday morning, they were inside nearly half an hour, and left with cash.

They’re sharing security images from inside the school, hoping someone recognizes the crooks.

Superintendent Dr. Johnny Branch says money was stolen out of the office, which had been left unlocked.

Branch says the stolen money was meant to be used to make change at ball games.

As of Thursday afternoon, the sheriff’s department said no arrests have been made.

Branch says they’re working with the sheriff’s office to look at ways to address safety concerns, and enhanced measures are being implemented to assure school safety.

Katelyn Brewer has kids in third grade and kindergarten at the school.

“It’s really upsetting,” Brewer said. “How could someone stoop that low, especially to children?”

She says when her kids got home from school Tuesday and told her about the theft, she didn’t believe them at first.

“They said there were intruders in the school,” Brewer said. “We didn’t believe them. We didn’t believe any of that. They were all scared. We just blew it off until it got posted on Facebook.”

A written statement from the superintendent says, “The Mingo County School District and Kermit PK-8 prioritize the well-being and safety of our learning community. Please reach out to the school administration if you have concerns or questions.”

