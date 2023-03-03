Changes to the skin around your face when using weight loss drugs like Ozempic

By Summer Jewell
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 9:10 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Ozempic is a popular diabetes drug that people are now using for weight loss.

Dr. Jarrod Chapman with Living Well Aesthetics weighed in on some things to know before you try it.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Agnieszka K. Drelich-Smith
Sheriff releases name after body found in Mason County
Deadly crash reported in Logan County
Alex Murdaugh has been found guilty of the murder of his wife and son. The judge orders...
Jury finds Alex Murdaugh guilty on all counts in double murder trial
Spirit Airlines ending service to Charleston
Airline to end service at CRW in May
The regular session ends March 11.
Bill to ban child marriage passes West Virginia House

Latest News

Chillicothe man dies in crash
Lumbar Stenosis with Pain Management 360
Lumbar Stenosis with Pain Management 360
Oscar's Breakfast, Burgers & Brews
Oscar’s Breakfast, Burgers & Brews on First Look at Four
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Friday, March 3rd, 2023.
First Warning Forecast