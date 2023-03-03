Chillicothe man dies in crash

PIKE COUNTY, Oh. (WSAZ) - A man from Chillicothe, Ohio is dead after a single vehicle accident.

The crash happened on Grassy Fork Road near Union Road in Pike County on Thursday, March 2, 2023 around 3:30 p.m.

Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol said Jeremiah Beckett, 42, of Chillicothe died in the crash. Troopers said Beckett lost control of his car, driving off the right side of the road, hitting a tree.

The crash is under investigation.

