Crews on scene of house fire

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are on the scene Thursday evening of a house fire in the Clendenin area, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

The fire was reported just before 7 p.m. near the intersection of Withrow Drive and Wills Creek Road.

There are no reports of injuries or anyone trapped in the home.

Crews from Clendenin, Pinch and Frame volunteer fire departments are on the scene.

Additional details are unavailable now, but we have a crew headed there.

