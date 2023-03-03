Crews on scene of house fire

Crews on scene of house fire
Crews on scene of house fire(Source: WIFR)
By Cody Wilson
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 7:48 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are on the scene Thursday evening of a house fire in the Clendenin area, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

The fire was reported just before 7 p.m. near the intersection of Withrow Drive and Wills Creek Road.

There are no reports of injuries or anyone trapped in the home.

Crews from Clendenin, Pinch and Frame volunteer fire departments are on the scene.

Additional details are unavailable now, but we have a crew headed there.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Agnieszka K. Drelich-Smith
Sheriff releases name after body found in Mason County
Laney Hudson, 13, of Huntington, died Dec. 30, 2022
Prosecutor: Black box deemed ‘inconclusive’ in case of teen hit by off-duty deputy
Gallia County man killed in crash
2023 Charleston Sternwheel Regatta headliners announced
The fast and middle westbound lanes are closed.
Westbound lanes of I-64 reopen

Latest News

Audio recording for school restrooms
Audio recording for school restrooms measure advances in W.Va. Legislature
WV LOTTERY DRAWING - 3-2-23
WV LOTTERY DRAWING - 3-2-23
Audio recording for school restrooms
Audio recording for school restrooms
For nearly a decade, a community in Cabell County has been overwhelmed with the sights and...
WSAZ Investigates | Stranded Sewage