Deputies: Man arrested on drug and copper theft charges

Thomas Shafer, 34, of Glouster, was arrested by Athens County deputies.
By Blake Whitener
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GLOUSTER, OHIO (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested after police say he broke into a building and was found with drug paraphernalia and copper tubing on Thursday.

According to a release from the Athens County Sheriff’s Department, Thomas Shafer, 34, of Glouster, was arrested on theft, breaking and entering, drug possession, and criminal damaging charges.

The release says deputies responded to a call at a house on Spring Street in Glouster and heard a noise in the basement upon entering. One suspect fled from the house, but deputies were able to detain Shafer.

Shafer was wanted on a felony drug possession warrant out of Athens County, and deputies found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia on his person.

As the investigation continued, deputies found a backpack in the basement that was filled with freshly cut freshly cut electrical wire and copper tubing.

Shafer was transported to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail. The second suspect has not been located at this time.

