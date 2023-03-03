Family of 5 escapes burning home

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- A family of 5 is safe, but without a home, Friday morning after their home caught on fire overnight.

Lawrence County 911 dispatchers say the fire broke out at a mobile home along the 600 block of County Road 26 around 1 a.m. Friday.

Firefighters arrived to the home to find it fully engulfed in flames.

The family was inside when the fire started, but all five were able to get out safely.

The Elizabeth Township Fire Department, Upper Township Fire Department, and Hamilton Township Fire Department responded to the scene.

All three are volunteer fire departments.

It took firefighters nearly 3 hours to clear the scene, although they had most of it knocked down within the first hour.

Dispatchers tell us the home is a total loss.

The Red Cross has been notified so they can help the family.

WSAZ has learned three of the five family members are children.

No word on a cause for the fire yet, but it is under investigation.

