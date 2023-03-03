Friday storm day alert

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The month of March is known for winds. Whether flying a kite like Ben Franklin or enjoying a warm, windswept park, March earned its Lamb and Lion-like reputation on the speed of the wind. Light winds equal a lamb-like personality, but strong winds and March takes on a lion-like persona! This comes as a backdrop to one of the windiest days in recent memory we are predicting on Friday. That means precautions to protect your home should be completed first thing in the morning with the task of securing outdoor objects like patio furniture and trampolines (if you have them out already) a good idea. Since power outages are likely at a more extensive scale than normal (rarely possible to say when and where in advance), make sure you have working flashlights in the event the juice is cut when winds gust to 50+ miles per hour.

While odds favor an afternoon tornado watch, it is never possible to predict if/when and where a tornado will occur until it shows up on radar. Watch and listen for hailstorms and the roar of a train as possible indicators of a twister.

The final word of caution…longevity…the winds will blow hard all afternoon and night long on Friday rendering a better risk of power outs well into Friday night.

Tonight is quiet this evening with late night rain and thunder in spots. Those rains should arrive after midnight before moving away by mid-morning. Then magically the sun will come out and with-it strong winds will commence as fast air current aloft are sucked down to the ground. During this period temperatures will soar into the 60s as winds gust to 40+ miles per hour. By late afternoon as the kids head home from school a squall line of storms will form to the west then race through the region. This would be the most likely time for tornado warnings from the National Weather Service. After this short-lived squall passes, the wind will blow chaotically all night long exposing the power grid to power outs.

The weekend weather will cool down and improve with partial sunshine. Saturday will be the chillier day with high only near 50. Sunday will start in the chilly 30s before warming toward 60 by day’s end.

