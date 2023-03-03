High wind day ahead

Straight line and circular winds likely
Workers for Nashville Tree Service trim trees ahead of high winds forecasted for Friday.
Workers for Nashville Tree Service trim trees ahead of high winds forecasted for Friday.(WSMV)
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 11:40 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The month of March is known for winds. Whether flying a kite like Ben Franklin or enjoying a warm breeze at the park, March earned its Lamb and Lion-like reputation on the speed of the wind. Light winds equal a lamb-like personality. Now when strong winds howl, March takes on a lion-like persona! This comes as a backdrop to one of the windiest days in recent memory on Friday. The set-up is consistent with a derecho-like wind pattern with a wide area experiencing storm force winds. A handful of tornado warnings are likely in the late afternoon. A reminder not all tornado warnings produce twisters.

That means precautions to protect your home should be completed first thing in the morning with the task of securing outdoor objects like patio furniture and trampolines (if you have them out already) a good idea. Since power outages are likely at a more extensive scale than normal (rarely possible to say when and where in advance), make sure you have working flashlights in the event the juice is cut when winds gust to 50+ miles per hour.

It’s also a good idea to park under a carport or in a garage as the storm line passes since high winds can muster downed trees and hail can dent cars.

While odds favor an afternoon tornado watch, it is never possible to predict if/when and where a tornado will occur until it shows up on radar. Watch and listen for hailstorms and the roar of a train as possible indicators of a twister. As always I recommend people who live in mobile homes seek a more secure structure if you feel at risk from this type of wind pattern.

The final word of caution…longevity…the winds will blow hard all afternoon and night long on Friday into early Saturday rendering a better risk of power outs well into Friday night.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Agnieszka K. Drelich-Smith
Sheriff releases name after body found in Mason County
Laney Hudson, 13, of Huntington, died Dec. 30, 2022
Prosecutor: Black box deemed ‘inconclusive’ in case of teen hit by off-duty deputy
Gallia County man killed in crash
2023 Charleston Sternwheel Regatta headliners announced
The fast and middle westbound lanes are closed.
Westbound lanes of I-64 reopen

Latest News

WVDEP holds public meeting about cancer-causing chemicals
WVDEP holds public meeting about cancer-causing chemicals
Herd gearing up for the Sun Belt Tournament
Herd gearing up for the Sun Belt Tournament
High winds day ahead
First Warning Forecast
House fire claims pets, damages home
House fire claims pets, damages home