High wind day ahead

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The month of March is known for winds. Whether flying a kite like Ben Franklin or enjoying a warm breeze at the park, March earned its Lamb and Lion-like reputation on the speed of the wind. Light winds equal a lamb-like personality. Now when strong winds howl, March takes on a lion-like persona! This comes as a backdrop to one of the windiest days in recent memory on Friday. The set-up is consistent with a derecho-like wind pattern with a wide area experiencing storm force winds. A handful of tornado warnings are likely in the late afternoon. A reminder not all tornado warnings produce twisters.

That means precautions to protect your home should be completed first thing in the morning with the task of securing outdoor objects like patio furniture and trampolines (if you have them out already) a good idea. Since power outages are likely at a more extensive scale than normal (rarely possible to say when and where in advance), make sure you have working flashlights in the event the juice is cut when winds gust to 50+ miles per hour.

It’s also a good idea to park under a carport or in a garage as the storm line passes since high winds can muster downed trees and hail can dent cars.

While odds favor an afternoon tornado watch, it is never possible to predict if/when and where a tornado will occur until it shows up on radar. Watch and listen for hailstorms and the roar of a train as possible indicators of a twister. As always I recommend people who live in mobile homes seek a more secure structure if you feel at risk from this type of wind pattern.

The final word of caution…longevity…the winds will blow hard all afternoon and night long on Friday into early Saturday rendering a better risk of power outs well into Friday night.

