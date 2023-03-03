House fire reported in Charleston

House fire on Quarrier Street
House fire on Quarrier Street(WSAZ/Dominick Groves)
By Martina Bills
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews with the Charleston Fire Department are on the scene of a house fire. Dispatchers said the call came in just before 3:00 p.m. for a fire in the 1500 block of Quarrier Street.

At this time we do not know if anyone was home at the time the fire started.

Charleston Police and EMS crews are also on scene.

Stay with WSAZ for the latest developments.

