House vote nears on premium hike

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Labor unions joined forces Friday to speak out against premium increases for those covered by the state’s Public Employee Insurance Agency, better known as PEIA.

The proposal before lawmakers, Senate Bill 268, would trigger a premium increase of more than 20 percent.

“We’re not saying that we shouldn’t have an increase, but that is a huge increase all at once,” said Fred Albert, president of the American Federation of Teachers for West Virginia.

The cost teachers and public employees pay for PEIA was a major issue five years ago when teachers went on strike, but PEIA premiums for those have been frozen for years, and lawmakers who support raising it now say it’s crucial to take action.

“We have to do something,” said Del. Matthew Rohrbach, R-Cabell. “It is degenerating into a plan that our providers will not take, and is that really a benefit if nobody takes it.”

Supporting lawmakers hope for a return to teachers and other public employees paying 20 percent of their premiums -- a number they say has slid to just 17 percent. The legislation also forces spouses eligible for coverage elsewhere to leave PEIA or pay a higher rate.

Supporters contend a $2,300 pay raise and the promise of tax cuts will cushion the blow.

Labor unions say those numbers do not add up. They contend it could cost some families $200 a year. They believe lawmakers should use surplus tax revenue to fund PEIA.

“Over $1 billion surplus, that’s a pretty hefty surplus, so I would say lets look for another funding source,” Albert said.

“Well, that’s what we’ve done for a number of years, and it simply has not worked,” Rohrbach said.

Labor unions already report a small victory with delegates amending the proposal to limit how much those in border counties pay for out-of-state doctor appointments.

Senators passed the plan last week. Delegates are set to cast their vote Saturday, although that amendment involving border counties would require final approval by the Senate as early as Monday.

